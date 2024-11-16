RATATAN is a spiritual sequel to PSP’s Patapon coming in 2025

Game Source Entertainment has announced, RATATAN will be released on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation4, PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X in 2025. RATATAN is a game that combines rhythm and side-scroller action, supporting up to 4 players in online co-op gameplay. Players defeat enemies by sending commands through dynamic and passionate music to the Cobuns, making for an enjoyable adventure with thrilling battles intertwined with rhythm and action.

RATATAN is a Rhythmic Roguelike Action Game, developed in collaboration between Hiroyuki Kotani, the producer of the renowned series PATAPON, released on PSP in 2007, and Tokyo Virtual Theory (TVT). Players act as the Ratatan, using magical instruments to deliver different commands to the armies of Cobun to attack the enemies.

In addition to attack and defence rhythmic sequences, there are also actions that allow the Ratatan to move freely, withunique skills for each character, further deepening the musicality of the game. Players will enter “fever mode” when they accurately follow the rhythm sequences. In fever mode, the background music changes interactively, and characters perform various actions.

RATATAN also incorporates the popular Roguelike system. In each adventure, Ratatan and its Cobun randomly receive different power-ups and rewards in every battle. Players will experience different adventures each time, with various power-ups bringing various diverse effects and increasing gameplay possibilities.

With Nelnal as the game illustrator and character designer, RATATAN features richer game graphics and more characters than before. It has also added a lot of new content, including a brand new system and mini games for multiplayers. It will utilize TVT’s own “Theory Engine” to provide a fast and stable environment for online multiplayers.