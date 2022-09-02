Rampage 2: Universal Tour (GBC, 1999) 2p linked co-op play

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Rampage 2: Universal Tour on Gameboy Color has one big feature over Rampage: World Tour, the first game in the series – 2-player linked co-op play.

Rampage is a repetitive game but it is much more fun with another mutant monster to help tear down all the buildings within each city. Rampage 2 also has a different cast of playable monsters although they all have the same basic attacks and movesets.

Enable the link cable!