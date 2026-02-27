Raiden Fighters Remix Collection now available on Switch and Playstation

H2 Interactive released the 2D shooting game ‘Raiden Fighters Remix Collection,’ developed by ‘MOSS Co., Ltd.’, on PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

The ‘Raiden Fighters’ series, first released in the 1990s, is an enduring classic that fascinated gamers with its pixel graphics, high-tempo, intense sound effects, and intricately designed scoring system. Nearly 30 years after the original arcade release, the series—once considered difficult to be remade—is now set to make an epic return on modern consoles, thanks to the support of its devoted fanbase.

Raiden Fighters Remix Collection’ is the ultimate edition of the legendary shooting game series ‘Raiden’, which has been beloved by gamers around the world for decades. It includes both the Japanese and international versions of the ‘Raiden Fighters Trilogy’ — ‘Raiden Fighters’, ‘Raiden Fighters 2’, and ‘Raiden Fighters Jet’ — regarded as masterpieces within the franchise. This definitive collection brings together six different versions, along with major feature improvements, an online ranking system, and a newly remixed soundtrack by renowned composers.

■Three-Title Collection Available as Bundle or Individual Titles:

The three titles included in ‘Raiden Fighters Remix Collection’ — ‘Raiden Fighters Remix,’ ‘Raiden Fighters 2 Remix,’ and ‘Raiden Fighters Jet Remix’ — is available individually through the PlayStation Store and Nintendo Online Store.

■Original and International Versions Included:

This collection combines the original Japanese version, which was initially released exclusively in Japan, with the international version that was released in other regions. The two versions differ in language, stage layouts, and other elements, allowing players to enjoy a distinct experience even under the same title.

■Quality of Life Updates:

‘Raiden Fighters Remix Collection’ features a variety of design improvements to ensure an enjoyable experience for everyone—from newcomers to the shooting game genre to veteran players returning to the controls after a long break.

●Retry Feature: A feature that allows players to return to the beginning of a stage has been newly added.

●Rapid Fire: The Rapid-Fire Button can be assigned separately from the standard Shot Button, allowing for both regular play and charged attacks.

●Beginner-Friendly Feature: A special mode has been added in which enemies do not fire bullets at the player, making the game more accessible to newcomers.

●Settings Customization Feature: Players can customize various settings, such as weapon levels, the number of bombs, and remaining lives, allowing for a more personalized and convenient gameplay experience.

●BGM Customization Feature: Players can customize the background music for each stage, with a wide selection of newly remixed tracks also included.

■Around 30 Newly Remixed Tracks by Renowned Artists:

A collection of approximately 30 remixes, featuring new takes on stage and boss themes, has been specially crafted by the following legendary composers.

●Soshi Hosoi (Known for: DEATHSMILES, Aero Fighters, Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX, etc.)

●Yuki Arai (Known for: Deep One – Zero TO Mugen No Fragment, Maitetsu Last Run!!, etc.)

●Kazushi Tsurukubo (Known for Raiden III x MIKADO MANIACS, Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX, etc.)