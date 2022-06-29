Racing game Sunrise GP gets new trailer

by SquallSnake on June 29, 2022
Switch
Sunrise GP
Developers from Garage 5 along with publisher Gamedust present the latest trailer for the racing game – Sunrise GP. The title will debut on Nintendo Switch later this year, and the exact release date will be announced soon. The game is full of arcade vibes, summer-style pastel colors and a lot of fun!

In Sunrise GP, the players will compete for victory in Grand Prix, driving various vehicles that differentiate from each other in terms of handling or acceleration. stylistically reminiscent of classic vehicles from Eastern Europe.

Sunrise GP will feature a plethora of tracks, so each race will take the players to different parts of the world hosting new, exciting challenges.
Besides the single-player campaign, Sunrise GP will include a split-screen local multiplayer mode designed for up to four people, a challenge mode, and a quick race. Fans of beautiful shots can also take advantage of the in-game Photo Mode that will help in perpetuating the most memorable racing moments.

-Physic based gameplay. Each car significantly different from another in terms of dynamics
-The Grand Prix mode that wraps the game world in a series of races and challenges
-A local multiplayer split-screen mode for up to four players
-Arcade challenges and a quick race mode for short burst game sessions
-Artstyle that combines cartoon, fantasy and realism
-Photo mode

Work on the game is at an advanced stage, and in the coming weeks Gamedust will reveal the exact date of the game’s release on Nintendo Switch. It will take place later this year!

