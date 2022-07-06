Puzzle Platformer Mojito The Cat coming to Switch

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

There is never too much sweetness! Same as cats. And the best combination is both of these things together! RedDeer.Games knows about it.



Jump into the adorable world of Mojito the Cat and his lovely friends and use logical thinking to pass all levels in the smartest way possible.



This lovely puzzle-platformer adventure game is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.

SUCCESS IS AT EVERY CORNER

Help your child (or yourself) grow logical skills alongside cute animals. Take your time and look around the map for the best routes. Make sure to consider all possibilities.

Remember! Gravity is not an issue if you have the right mindset.

MULTIPLE CHARACTERS

Check out over 10 unlockable characters to accompany you. You can become a fierce shark, an angry bull, a mighty rhino, or a fluffy panda.

TRAVEL THROUGH THE WORLD

Experience all of the unique worlds alongside Mojito. Travel through an elegant garden, a desert oasis, an active volcano, an iceberg, or even a magic forest.

In case the last one was not to your liking, you can also have some fun in a regular forest.

KEY FEATURES: