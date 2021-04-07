Puzzle adventure The Last Cube coming to consoles later this year – trailer here

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Improx Games announced that their brain-teasing puzzle adventure game The Last Cube is coming to PC, Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms later this year. Set in a series of surreal otherworldly landscapes, it’s up to you to discover the history of this mysterious alien civilization.



The Last Cube is a richly atmospheric puzzle game about guiding a cube through a plethora of moody, monolithic chambers as you uncover the story behind this peculiar world. Explore a wide array of brutalist architecture ranging from foggy nightmarish abysses, to oppressive lava lit factories, to uplifting natural landscapes full of golden rays of sunshine glistening against mountains. Coupled with an epic soundtrack that thoroughly enriches the atmosphere, and an abstract story of a dying world on the cusp of ruin, The Last Cube is a moody, mysterious puzzler that fully immerses you in its derelict world.

Each of The Last Cube’s stages introduces a new type of sticker you can latch onto a side of your cube, introducing an entirely new mechanic. Some will allow you to dash through barriers, others will create makeshift stairs, and some grant the ability to teleport over bottomless gaps or conjure temporary, but useful cube friends. Positioning your cube to acquire the desired stickers on the correct surface can range from pleasingly simplistic, to masochistic head scratchers as you scramble through The Last Cube’s 100+ puzzles. New mechanics are introduced at a breezy clip, rapidly expanding one’s perception of what your cube is capable of.



Clamouring through each chamber offers a sturdy challenge, though only the most dedicated players will uncover all of The Last Cube’s bevy of collectibles and bonus stages littered throughout the adventure. Do you have what it takes to solve the puzzle tracks left by your ancestors and save this peculiar world from collapsing?