Puzzle adventure The Last Cube coming to consoles later this year – trailer here

by SquallSnake on April 7, 2021
Improx Games announced that their brain-teasing puzzle adventure game The Last Cube is coming to PC, Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms later this year. Set in a series of surreal otherworldly landscapes, it’s up to you to discover the history of this mysterious alien civilization.

The Last Cube is a richly atmospheric puzzle game about guiding a cube through a plethora of moody, monolithic chambers as you uncover the story behind this peculiar world. Explore a wide array of brutalist architecture ranging from foggy nightmarish abysses, to oppressive lava lit factories, to uplifting natural landscapes full of golden rays of sunshine glistening against mountains. Coupled with an epic soundtrack that thoroughly enriches the atmosphere, and an abstract story of a dying world on the cusp of ruin, The Last Cube is a moody, mysterious puzzler that fully immerses you in its derelict world.

Each of The Last Cube’s stages introduces a new type of sticker you can latch onto a side of your cube, introducing an entirely new mechanic. Some will allow you to dash through barriers, others will create makeshift stairs, and some grant the ability to teleport over bottomless gaps or conjure temporary, but useful cube friends. Positioning your cube to acquire the desired stickers on the correct surface can range from pleasingly simplistic, to masochistic head scratchers as you scramble through The Last Cube’s 100+ puzzles. New mechanics are introduced at a breezy clip, rapidly expanding one’s perception of what your cube is capable of.

Clamouring through each chamber offers a sturdy challenge, though only the most dedicated players will uncover all of The Last Cube’s bevy of collectibles and bonus stages littered throughout the adventure. Do you have what it takes to solve the puzzle tracks left by your ancestors and save this peculiar world from collapsing? 

“We’ve identified the audience who loves atmospheric puzzle games with lightweight narrative – we ourselves love these games. The Last Cube is an experience that delivers exactly that, while the unique mechanics also bring a whole novel aspect to it”, said Max Samarin, creative director at Improx Games. “You might have played certain cube games as a kid, but not executed like this. And it’s not just about the puzzles – it’s also a cosmic adventure through a varied, alien world full of mystery and wonder that draws players from outside the puzzle genre as well.”

Players interested in trying the game out can head to The Last Cube’s Steam page and download the demo, which demonstrates the variety in the puzzles and mechanics that will be further expanded in the full game.
