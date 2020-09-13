Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 getting Adventure mode

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

SEGA of America during PAX Online provided a first look at the colorful story of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, giving players a chance to plan their pops and strategize their stacks for the game’s Adventure mode.

Reunite with Ringo, Tee, and a lovable cast of returning and new characters from Puyo Puyo Tetris for a new journey! The worlds of Puyo Puyo and Tetris have merged thanks to a mysteriously powerful being known as the Dimensional Parasite. With this threat looming, Ringo, Tee, and friends must traverse the world to pop Puyos and clear Tetriminos to rescue their pals from a dark corruption. But they’ll quickly learn that there’s more to their quest than meets the eye when they face the Dimensional Parasite, with new mysteries and clues to uncover as their out-of-this-world journey unfolds.



As a reunion of two puzzle legends, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 features a brand-new story that brings together the game’s vibrant cast and various gameplay modes for players to explore. With a new overworld map to navigate, new special mission conditions, and a progression system during the new Skill Battles, Adventure Mode brings a whole new layer of depth to the game’s campaign.



New Adventure mode features: