Psychedelic FPS POST VOID coming to Playstation and Switch in March

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Super Rare Originals announces that POST VOID, a psychedelic, fast-paced, more-ish first-person shooter, is coming to the Nintendo Switch + PlayStation on March 16th.



In this challenging arcade-style first-person shooter you have but one objective: be fast. Work your way through the procedurally generated levels and don’t forget to keep your idol filled by getting in those kills.

POST VOID will be the third release under Super Rare’s digital publishing label, following the launch of Grapple Dog and LONE RUIN. This will also mark our first venture on PlayStation platforms and we cannot wait to support the system for the very first time.

[ADRENALINE PUMPING ACTION]

A hypnotic scramble of early first-person shooter design that values speed above all else. Keep your head full and reach the end; Kill what you can to see it mend; Get the high score or try again.

[NO LIVES, NO RETRIES, NO REPEATS]

Rack up your kill count to maintain the health in your idol and whatever you do, do not stop. Slowing down is game over. Find the oasis at the end of each level, pick your random upgrade, and dive back into the chaos. Every run of POST VOID is different thanks to the procedurally generated levels, so truly the only option is to… get good.

[PICK UP AND PLAY]

Whether you have time for one quick run or have hours to spare, POST VOID’s easy to pick up but difficult to master style makes it enjoyable for all types of players. It’s a true arcade-style first-person shooter!

[HIGHLY STYLISED]

A unique, deeply atmospheric and blinding haze of retro-styled violence, POST VOID is intentionally intense, violent, and chaotic, both in its gameplay and its visual style. The developers poured their bizarre sense of style and passion into every second of the game.

[TWEAKED TO PERFECTION]

Following its overwhelming success on Steam, the PlayStation and Switch ports of POST VOID have been honed to perfection to make sure its fast-paced gameplay works as brilliantly on a controller as it does with a keyboard and mouse.

[YCJY GAMES]

YCJY is an indie game studio based in Gothenburg, Sweden, consisting of Josef and Christopher. After the successful releases of ‘The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human’ and ‘Sea Salt’, they released POST VOID onto the world, which took Steam players by storm and immediately caught the eye of Super Rare.

A native PS5 version is planned but will release at a later date but PS4 players will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free when it is ready.