PS+ members will get a total of 4 games for free in January 2020

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Sony announced that the Nathan Drake Collection (PS4) and Goat Simulator (PS4) will be free for PS+ members during January 2020. The Nathan Drake Collection is a compilation of three games which technically means that players will get a total of four games in January. Not a bad way to start the year.

Here is a trailer for the Drake Collection:

And here is a trailer for the ridiculous Goat Simulator. If you have not played this game, you play as a goat and perform crazy stupid tasks with ragdolls physics. There are many easy Trophies to earn too.