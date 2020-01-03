PS+ members will get a total of 4 games for free in January 2020

Sony announced that the Nathan Drake Collection (PS4) and Goat Simulator (PS4) will be free for PS+ members during January 2020. The Nathan Drake Collection is a compilation of three games which technically means that players will get a total of four games in January. Not a bad way to start the year.
Here is a trailer for the Drake Collection:
And here is a trailer for the ridiculous Goat Simulator. If you have not played this game, you play as a goat and perform crazy stupid tasks with ragdolls physics. There are many easy Trophies to earn too.
