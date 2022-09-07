Pretty Girls Four Kings Solitaire (PS4) Review with stream

Full Review

The latest game in this multi-game series, Pretty Girls Four Kings Solitaire puts a small spin on classic Solitaire gameplay but from the same overall UI and feature set than its previous titles.

Despite what the title might suggestion, this is a very tame PS4 game. In fact, it can probably be rated PG if this was a movie as there is no lewd content; there are just anime babes with large chests that are mostly entirely covered. In other words, it is safe to stream and you can play it with your Grandma… assuming she enjoys very mediocre single-player only card-based gameplay.

Instead of placing cards in sequential order like in normal Solitaire, Four Kings has players placing cards from the deck to specific piles, ending in Kings, in seemingly random order. The catch is, you can only move the card that was most recently placed in a pile so you’ll need to be mindful of where you place each card so you don’t trap yourself into a corner.

This might sound a little confusing, but I explain it all here in my embedded stream.

There is a text-based how-to-play screen in the main menu, but it isn’t translated well and is difficult to follow. You are better just jumping into a game and figuring out the rules through trial and error. That is what I did and I figured it out by end of the first match.

There are hint and reshuffle buttons, helping alleviate some of the frustration when you get stuck with only a handful of cards left, and there are also online leaderboards that auto-post fastest completion times. So there is some replay value but not much. Like the other games in the series, the Dressing Room feature is a joke and serves no purpose as you can only zoom in/out on the same static drawing of an anime babe that is normally shown in the corner of the screen. The voices are also only in Japanese while the text is presented in English although there are no subtitles when the anime babes make their exclamations during gameplay. They could be making fun of you but you’d have no idea.

If you liked the previous Pretty Girls titles, you’ll know exactly what to expect as Four Kings reuses assets and the overall presentation from the other games. It isn’t bad, it is just bland and tasteless, but it only costs a few bucks. It also takes a little more time to grind for that Platinum trophy so hunters beware.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

