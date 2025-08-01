Precision platformer Alien Breakout coming to consoles

Step into the green-skinned role of an extraterrestrial as he attempts to escape from a human lab! Alien Breakout is a side-scrolling precision platformer presented in retro pixel art style. Run, leap and wall jump through 100 puzzling stages of increased complexity as you try to reach the door at the far end of each level.

Grab a ray gun to blast enemy guards and ricochet shots into switches! Avoid spikes, spinning saws, fan blades and other traps. Wall slide using ooze pads to slow your descent and do whatever it takes to avoid being killed or recaptured!