Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid gets 2.0 release

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid has received extensive post-launch upgrades with the release of the game’s V2.0. The new upgrades will add even more functionality to the game and deliver on many of the requests that fans have been asking for since launch.

You can read our review and view our stream of the PC version here.

With a huge amount of new content and two new seasons now available, Battle for the Grid is basically a different game than it was when it was launched. For example, at launch the game had only:

– 9 playable characters

– 6 arenas

– 3 Megazords (Ultras)

– Only online PvP

Here is what’s been added since launch:

– 9 more playable characters

– 3 new arenas

– 1 new Megazord (Ultras)

– Story Mode

– Voiceover by original cast

– Crossplay and cross-progression across PS4, Switch, Xbox, and PC

– Direct Match & Online Lobbies

– Season One and Season Two content

Battle for the Grid, the popular fighting game by developer nWay in partnership with Hasbro and global content leader Lionsgate announced the availability of v2.0 update that gives players, for the first time, access to online lobbies, spectator mode and crossplay on PlayStation 4. The new addition allows up to eight players to join together in an online lobby to battle against each other. Up to four different matches can run simultaneously, and all participants can spectate online while they are on deck.



The v2.0 update also opens up crossplay on PlayStation 4, so players across Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and now PS4, can all battle each other in the same matchmaking pool for global supremacy.



POWER RANGERS: Battle for the Grid has released regular software updates since launch to continuously improve the active player’s experience with new content and features. Since launching in March, the game has released a series of major updates, doubling the number of playable characters, adding new features, including Story Mode, voiceover by the original cast, crossplay and cross-progression, and direct match. The game is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for $19.99.



POWER RANGERS: Battle for the Grid pits current and classic POWER RANGERS and villains from the multiverse’s over 25-year history against one another in epic 3v3 tag team battles. The controls promote simplicity and fluidity, enabling beginners to enjoy the combat system and encouraging advanced players to delve into its gameplay mechanics, which include real-time assist takeover, dynamic defense through push blocking and aerial guard, customizable juggle combos, and a unique Megazord comeback mode.



“We are proud to be able to offer POWER RANGERS: Battle of the Grid players more content and features over the past several months,” said Taehoon Kim, co-founder and CEO of nWay. “With the latest update, the game is now exactly what we had envisioned when we started creating the title knowing that players will enjoy all of the competitive features, immersive story-lines and wide range of characters and arenas that make the game one of the best fighting games available.”



Players can now enjoy key features in the game including:

• 18 Rangers & Villains across Generations

– Standard Edition comes with 12 starting warriors, including Jason Lee Scott, Tommy Oliver, Gia Moran, Ranger Slayer, Magna Defender, Kat Manx, Mastodon Sentry, Goldar, Lord Drakkon, Cenozoic Blue Ranger, Udonna and Dragon Armor Trini.

– Season 1 Pass, which is bundled with the Collector’s Edition, comes with 3 additional warriors, including Trey of Triforia, Jen Scotts, and Lord Zedd.

– Season 2 Pass contains 3 new warriors, including Doggie “Anubis” Cruger, Eric Myers, and Dai Shi.



• 9 Arenas across Iconic Locations

– Battle against iconic locations from the series, including Zordon’s Training Room and Command Center from Mighty Morphin POWER RANGERS, Harwood County Warzone from POWER RANGERS Super Megaforce, Mystic Forest from POWER RANGERS Mystic Force, Lord Drakkon’s Throne Room from Boom! Comics’ Mighty Morphin POWER RANGERS, Corinth from POWER RANGERS RPM, Planet Earth: Cenozoic Era and Tower from 2017 Movie, and Space Patrol Delta Base from POWER RANGERS S.P.D.



• 4 Megazords (Ultras)

– Summon Megazords and monsters, such as Dino Megazord, Dragonzord, Mega Goldar, or Delta Squad Megazord, to stage epic comebacks.



• Original Story: A Reimagining of the Shattered Grid Event

– Story Mode’s narrative is written and voice directed by writer/director Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin POWER RANGERS: Shattered Grid, Nightwing, Batman: Gates of Gotham).

– The mode also features original artwork by Eisner Award-winning illustrator Dan Mora (Go Go POWER RANGERS, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Klaus). In Story Mode, players experience a re-imagining of the critically acclaimed Shattered Grid event from Boom! Studios’ POWER RANGERS comic book series.

– When Lord Drakkon, an evil alternate version of Tommy Oliver, sets off a massive campaign across time and space to destroy all POWER RANGERS, they must band together and fight back before all of existence falls to his armies.



• Voiceovers by Original Cast

– Story and combat voiceovers are performed by original POWER RANGERS cast members, including Jason David Frank (Tommy Oliver), Austin St. John (Jason Lee Scott), David J. Fielding (Zordon), Kerrigan Mahan, (Goldar), Dan Southworth (Eric Myers) and Meghan “Strawburry17” Camarena (Kimberly).



• Crossplay & Cross-progression among PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC

– POWER RANGERS: Battle for the Grid enables crossplay among Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC, where players across all gaming platforms can battle against each other in Ranked, Casual, Direct or Lobby Matches.

– Crossplay helps players find matches faster against similarly skilled players and opens up a larger matchmaking pool, making the game more competitive. The game also enables cross-progression, so players can carry progress made on one platform to another.



• Challenge Your Friends in Direct Match & Online Lobbies

– These new features make Battle for the Grid more social.

– Direct Match lets friends or any two specific players match up against each otherr.

– Online Lobbies allows up to 8 players to join together in friendly matches, where participants can battle in up to 4 different matches at a time or spectate on a match and be the next player up.