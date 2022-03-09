POWA! is a new Gameboy game now available

by SquallSnake on March 9, 2022
POWA GB
Developer Aiguanachein and Publisher First Press Games announce the completion of POWA!, which is a brand-new platforming game for all GB-compatible consoles.

POWA! is available as a physical cartridge and digital ROM release and works on all Game Boy-compatible devices, even Classic models of the handheld. It also offers presentation enhancements when being played on Super Game Boy, Game Boy Color or newer versions of the Game Boy-family.

The Physical Cartridge Release in multiple variants is readily in stock and available in limited quantities from First Press Games’ webstore.

POWA! is a newly developed action-platformer in a similar vein as other genre-classics of the handheld, like Kirby’s Dreamland and Trip World.

The gameplay is decidedly kept simple and makes POWA! easy to pick it up, but challenging to conquer. A good variety of level themes and obstacles, with an ever-increasing difficulty curve creates a versatile and engaging platforming experience.

-a brand-new Game Boy Color game with backwards-compatibility to Classic Game Boy hardware
-fun and simple platforming-gameplay with tight controls
-five levels with multiple segments and challenging boss fights
-super-cute presentation and a bopping soundtrack
-replay-value through varying difficulty modes and a time-score after each play-through
-utilizes Super Game Boy-features when played on a SNES/SFC

