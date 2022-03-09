POWA! is a new Gameboy game now available

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Developer Aiguanachein and Publisher First Press Games announce the completion of POWA!, which is a brand-new platforming game for all GB-compatible consoles.

POWA! is available as a physical cartridge and digital ROM release and works on all Game Boy-compatible devices, even Classic models of the handheld. It also offers presentation enhancements when being played on Super Game Boy, Game Boy Color or newer versions of the Game Boy-family.

The Physical Cartridge Release in multiple variants is readily in stock and available in limited quantities from First Press Games’ webstore.

POWA! is a newly developed action-platformer in a similar vein as other genre-classics of the handheld, like Kirby’s Dreamland and Trip World.

The gameplay is decidedly kept simple and makes POWA! easy to pick it up, but challenging to conquer. A good variety of level themes and obstacles, with an ever-increasing difficulty curve creates a versatile and engaging platforming experience.

-a brand-new Game Boy Color game with backwards-compatibility to Classic Game Boy hardware

-fun and simple platforming-gameplay with tight controls

-five levels with multiple segments and challenging boss fights

-super-cute presentation and a bopping soundtrack

-replay-value through varying difficulty modes and a time-score after each play-through

-utilizes Super Game Boy-features when played on a SNES/SFC