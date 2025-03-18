Police Shootout now available on PS5

Police Shootout, a game that combines a shooter, tactical game and adventure, is coming to PlayStation 5. The release date is set for March 14 this year. Police Shootout is simultaneously an intrigue-filled police intervention simulator. The game has previously appeared on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

The game was developed by the Polish studio Games Incubator, which has to its credit, among others, the Animal Shelter series of games. Police Shootout was released first on PC. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for developing and releasing the title on consoles.

Turn-based shooter meets adventure

Police Shootout is a first-person perspective (FPP) game that combines a shooter, a turn-based game, a police intervention simulator and an intriguing adventure.

Among other things, the title is distinguished by unique turn-based combat mechanics. Decisions made in real time directly affect the further course of events.

In Police Shootout, the player takes on the role of police officer Scott Price, who finds himself transferred from the big city to the town of San Andrino. As you progress, the character’s story is also revealed, including the reasons for his transfer to the small town.

Police intervention simulator

The gameplay in Police Shootout primarily involves solving cases and various types of police interventions. In San Andrino, for example, you will have to deal with a store robbery or a situation where criminals take hostages.

It is up to the player to decide how he wants to solve a case. It may be necessary to use a weapon, but in turn, in some situations, some alternative action will be better.

Police Shootout – main features:

turn-based FPS;

police action simulator;

diverse police interventions;

intriguing plot;

every decision matters.

The release date for Police Shootout for PlayStation 5 is set for March 14, 2025.