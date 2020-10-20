Poker Club set to launch on current and new gen systems in November

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Ripstone Games announced that its brand new IP Poker Club, will be launching on November 19th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, with a Nintendo Switch version to follow. Leveraging the power of Unreal Engine 4 and next-generation visual features, Poker Club will offer players the most immersive poker simulation ever seen on next-generation and current platforms. On PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Poker Club has been engineered to make the most of next-generation hardware and features.

Poker Club boasts 4K visuals at 60fps, with advanced rendering techniques including hardware-accelerated ray tracing across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. On PlayStation 5, Poker Club will utilise the advanced haptics in the DualSense controller to immerse players on the poker table like never before. The game supports free cross-gen purchasing across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, while on Xbox One and Xbox Series X makes use of Smart Delivery, so players only have to buy Poker Club once to get the game on both generations of consoles.