Point and Click adventure Detective From the Crypt coming to consoles

Detective From The Crypt will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Microsoft Store on April 9, 2025 for $9.99.
Detective From The Crypt is a mystical Victorian detective story in which you play for a ghost girl helped by a ghost cat.
Jane wakes up in a crypt as a ghost. You are investigating the death of her family together. Seeking and researching evidences. Building an accusation based on them. You have a laboratory to research evidences. Play and get the feeling of being a true Victorian detective.
Reveal the secrets of the old estate while playing the game.
Features:
- There is a cat in the game who is your friend and an assistant
- You will have to communicate with the inhabitants of crypts and graves
- You will meet Egyptian mummies at the home museum
- You must find out why you died and reveal the secret your parents’ death
- Classic “Point and click” adventure
