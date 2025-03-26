Point and Click adventure Detective From the Crypt coming to consoles

Detective From The Crypt will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Microsoft Store on April 9, 2025 for $9.99.

Detective From The Crypt is a mystical Victorian detective story in which you play for a ghost girl helped by a ghost cat.

Jane wakes up in a crypt as a ghost. You are investigating the death of her family together. Seeking and researching evidences. Building an accusation based on them. You have a laboratory to research evidences. Play and get the feeling of being a true Victorian detective.

Reveal the secrets of the old estate while playing the game.

Features: