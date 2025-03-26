Point and Click adventure Detective From the Crypt coming to consoles

Detective From The Crypt

Detective From The Crypt will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Microsoft Store on April 9, 2025 for $9.99.

Detective From The Crypt is a mystical Victorian detective story in which you play for a ghost girl helped by a ghost cat.

Jane wakes up in a crypt as a ghost. You are investigating the death of her family together. Seeking and researching evidences. Building an accusation based on them. You have a laboratory to research evidences. Play and get the feeling of being a true Victorian detective.

Reveal the secrets of the old estate while playing the game.

Features:

  • There is a cat in the game who is your friend and an assistant
  • You will have to communicate with the inhabitants of crypts and graves
  • You will meet Egyptian mummies at the home museum
  • You must find out why you died and reveal the secret your parents’ death
  • Classic “Point and click” adventure

