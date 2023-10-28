Play as an energy particle in the upcoming Alpha Particle

Alpha Particle

Take the role of a defenseless energy particle and travel between space stations as you search for answers. In this 2.5D side-scrolling action-adventure, your only objective is to overcome obstacles creatively and forge ahead, always hoping that the truth of your purpose will be revealed through experience.

You have no physical body. Your life serves as both your boost ability and your currency in this world, so you’ll need to spend wisely as you navigate new challenges. Earn new abilities, use elements to solve environmental puzzles or remove enemy threats, navigate the labyrinthian workings of interstellar bases and do whatever it takes to survive. Can you overcome your limitations to become the Alpha Particle?

  • Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: November 1, 2023
  • Price: US$9.99 / €9.99
  • Traverse over 60 levels of increasing challenge!
  • Find and match different particles and more than 10 special abilities.
  • Discover non-combative methods of removing enemy threats!
  • Choose from multiple difficulty settings.
  • Solve puzzles to prove that you are an intelligent life form!

