Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf (XSX) Review

Let me quickly summarize Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf in case you won’t read my entire article. You really should play this game. Seriously! It is a heartfelt, thoughtful, quality 6-hour adventure that hits hard and gives me hope.

Why does it give me hope?

Because let’s be honest. The last handful of years has not been kind to gaming. As more beloved and hardworking game studios shut their doors, the ones that remain are hesitant to take risks. This is why AAA titles have become little more than tower climbing simulators (oh look, another Assassin’s Creed), rinse repeat shooters (how many Call of Duties are there now?), a lame annual sports release with nothing more than an updated roster, or another re-re-remaster of a game that was a fan favorite 10-20 years ago (did you play this year’s remaster of The Last of Us again?). This lack of creativity has even extended into indie titles as most games released on the digital marketplace are Survivors clones or some type of ridiculous simulator.

While Lana II is a sequel and is more of the same in comparison to the original, it is bigger and better in just about every way. Above all, it isn’t another looter shooter, it isn’t a simulator, it isn’t a randomly generated rogue title, and it has nothing to do with crafting/cooking/resource collecting. This is a hand-designed, linear cinematic puzzle adventure that hits deeply. In 2026, the impact is stronger than ever since games like this simply are not made anymore. So thank you, Wishfully Studios and Thunderful, for taking a chance and giving gamers something special.

Both the original and this sequel are environmental puzzle platformers built entirely around non-verbal storytelling. Think Limbo or even classic Prince of Persia if you need a simple comparison. Although the gameplay is designed around solving puzzles to gain access to new areas, it is the presentation that steals the show.

Playing as Lana and Mui, a catlike creature with special electrical powers that can interact with certain machines, the loving pair works together to overcome obstacles. Most puzzles involve pushing crates, flipping switches, and climbing ledges but each instance is satisfying and brain teasing without being frustrating. Also, there are puzzle aspects that are not repeated, making the experience appreciated as it respects your time. Instead of padding the game to artificially inflate the overall run time, the quest doesn’t allow itself to overstay its welcome. Going back to my original point, this game is not randomly generated; it was designed by creative, thoughtful game designers. Which, in term, creates a much more entertaining and memorable experience from beginning to end.

As thoughtful as the gameplay is, the main highlighting feature is the narrative which bleeds directly into the presentation. If it wasn’t for the whimsical visual design, the story simply would not hit as hard. Simply put, this is a gorgeous game. Some of these vistas should be printed and hung on a wall. The background art is some of the best out there.

Although you play as Lana, a youngster without any special powers which keeps the story grounded, the main character is the environment. The Lana games know exactly what they are doing at every moment. In fact, the best part is when nothing is happening and the player’s eye is purposely drawn to the multiple layers of the background. For example, there is an unforgettable chase scene in the original, where Lana is riding on a flimsy robot at high speeds. Here in Lana II, the sweeping backgrounds provide a strong sense of place, time, and even danger. This is also thanks to the bump in visual fidelity as everything simply looks better, brighter, and higher resolution. Again, I don’t want to spoil anything here but some of the best moments are simply when Lana walks across the screen and the player can absorb all the detail found in the distance. This doesn’t sound like much, but this game does more with less and takes its time when needed.

Characters all speak in foreign alien gibberish, but this is why this digital download has so much charm. So even though you cannot understand the exact words spoken, you know what they are saying thanks to their tone and motion capture. To prevent spoilers, I will not talk about the plot here as I don’t want to ruin it. I will say, the Lana games, without a single word of English, tell some of the best stories in this most recent current generation of gaming. Plus, this sequel tells part of the story from captivating flashbacks that explain detail from the original game. Although it isn’t necessary, you would disservice yourself if you didn’t play through the original before playing this one. The cliffhanger ending is also memorable, and if I am honest, a little frustrating… but this is only because I want more.

Like the exceptional visuals, the presentation wouldn’t be what it is if it wasn’t for the whimsical soundtrack. The first game’s soundtrack has haunted me since I first played it, especially the ending theme. This same philosophy has extended to this sequel, setting the audio as a priority and merging it directly into the gameplay. The swelling orchestral tunes, especially during moments of drama, make this game what it is. Lana takes its soundtrack seriously and each track has been woven into the gameplay like two puzzle pieces that become unbreakable when connected. Do this – look at screenshots from this game or even watch a trailer and take note how good it looks. Then, know that the soundtrack is even better.

Once I started playing this sequel, I couldn’t stop until it was finished. The only negative thing I have to say, which is a bit of a stretch, comes from the water chapter around the halfway point. Here, the player spends most of this level swimming underwater. To get around, the “A” button must be constantly tapped to swim quickly, and it can be a lot since this stage is one of the longer chapters. Instead of mashing the button, I would have preferred to simply hold it. Lana and Mui are also mysteriously saved during this segment which the game never fully explains, but you know, that is how drama works. Also, there are a few optional collectables to find but the game does not give the player an indication on which ones are missing from the level select screen when the campaign is finished so I wish there was a better tracking system. There is also an Achievement tied to petting Mui in every chapter. Like the collectables, it would have been handy if the game kept track of this petting amount for the player.

Planet of Lana II is a special game for 2026, and I wish more development studios took this hand designed approach here in the modern era. It isn’t a randomly generated rogue. It isn’t a simulator. And there is no tedious crafting or cooking involved. On top of that, all aspects have been created with care: the visuals, the heart touching narrative, the unforgettable soundtrack, and the satisfying puzzle solving that is thoughtful and never overly difficult. It hits all the high notes, generating a concise gaming treat that stays with you long after adventure concludes.

I highly encourage you to play this game for yourself and at the very least, try the free demo and put it on your wishlist. It is also available Day 1 on Xbox Game Pass.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

