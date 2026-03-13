Pizza Slice is a Pizzeria management sim

On March 13, Pizza Slice will arrive on PC, offering a charming pizzeria management simulator. Players take on the role of Tony, the owner of a New York pizzeria, as he works to restore his family’s business. Pizza Slice stands out with relaxing gameplay, humor, and charming visuals. The game also features Inferno Ristorante, an online multiplayer mode for up to 4 players.

Pizza Slice is being developed by the Polish studio Quest Craft. The publishers of the title are Gaming Factory and Ultimate Games S.A.

Bake Pizza, Manage the Business, Conquer New York!

Pizza Slice is a relaxing pizzeria management simulator with adventure elements. In the main story mode, the player is Tony, who inherits a struggling pizzeria and must restore it to its former glory. The story is set in 1960s New York. The game offers charming visuals and a cozy, humorous take on running a pizzeria.

In Pizza Slice, players engage in activities related to running a pizzeria. The player manages the venue, plans supplies, and maintains quality to attract customers. The key element is the pizza itself: choosing ingredients, preparing the dough, and baking it in a traditional oven. Players can also experiment with new pizza varieties.

As players progress, they can expand and invest in their venue with upgrades, decorations, and new furniture. Gameplay is enriched by side missions involving the mafia, rival businesses, health inspections, and unexpected twists.

In addition to single-player modes, Pizza Slice offers an online multiplayer mode for up to 4 players (1v1 or 2v2). At Inferno Ristorante, players compete in chaotic, humorous challenges inspired by culinary shows.

Pizza Slice – Key Features:

run an Italian pizzeria in New York; create pizza from scratch; take care of customer service; upgrade and expand your business; complete side missions and compete with rivals.

The release date of Pizza Slice on PC (Steam) has been set for March 13, 2026.