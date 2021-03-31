Pixel-art story-driven Metroidvania coming to consoles April 23, 2021

by SquallSnake on March 31, 2021
Playstation 4
8
0
previous article
Here's how to play Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster 4 days early
next article
Bouncer Story (PC) Review
Contents

Independent publisher and developer 7 Raven Studios will be releasing their pixel-art retro-like metroidvania The Skylia Prophecy on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 23.

Pre-orders of The Skylia Prophecy will be available on the Nintendo eShop, and on the Microsoft Store on April 16. Pre-orders will not be available on the PlayStation Store. 
The Skylia Prophecy is a story-driven, side-scrolling action RPG set in a medieval fantasy world with more than a dozen locations. Lead Mirenia in a quest to vanquish the evil she unleashed and upgrade her with a level and magic system.
The Skylia Prophecy features 3 difficulty levels, multi-language, and vibration support. Battle hordes of monsters as you fight against powerful bosses in ancient dungeons and solve exploration-based riddles.

Features

  • Story-driven, side-scrolling action RPG set in a medieval fantasy world 
  • Upgrade Mirenia with a level and magic system
  • Over a dozen different locations
  • Beautiful pixel-art
  • Story-driven exploration
  • Atmospheric Music
  • Challenging and complex boss battles
  • 3 different difficulty settings
  • Enabled vibration
  • Multi-language
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
7 Raven StudiosNewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Bouncer Story (PC) Review
4.5
7
 
Doodle Devil: 3volution (Xbox One) Review
2.0
 
NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol.1 (Switch) Review
9.5
Platforms
 
Bouncer Story (PC) Review
 
Here’s how to play Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster 4 days early
 
ANDRO DUNOS II getting physical release on Dreamcast, 3DS and more
 
WWI ISONZO coming to consoles and PC later this year – trailer here
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Torchlight III
View All
Latest News
      
 

Pixel-art story-driven Metroidvania coming to consoles April 23, 2021

by SquallSnake on March 31, 2021
Independent publisher and developer 7 Raven Studios will be releasing their pixel-art retro-like metroidvania The Skylia Prophecy on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 23. Pre-orders of The Skylia Prophecy will be available on the [...]
8
 

Here’s how to play Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster 4 days early

by SquallSnake on March 31, 2021
To create or destroy, the choice lies with you. The newly released The World’s Rebirth Trailer follows Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster’s story of a demonic revolution that descends upon Tokyo. Play as the Demi-fiend and decide the fate of the [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums