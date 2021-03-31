Pixel-art story-driven Metroidvania coming to consoles April 23, 2021

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Independent publisher and developer 7 Raven Studios will be releasing their pixel-art retro-like metroidvania The Skylia Prophecy on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 23.

Pre-orders of The Skylia Prophecy will be available on the Nintendo eShop, and on the Microsoft Store on April 16. Pre-orders will not be available on the PlayStation Store.

The Skylia Prophecy is a story-driven, side-scrolling action RPG set in a medieval fantasy world with more than a dozen locations. Lead Mirenia in a quest to vanquish the evil she unleashed and upgrade her with a level and magic system.

The Skylia Prophecy features 3 difficulty levels, multi-language, and vibration support. Battle hordes of monsters as you fight against powerful bosses in ancient dungeons and solve exploration-based riddles.

Features