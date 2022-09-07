Pixel art horror adventure The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow coming to PC

by SquallSnake on September 7, 2022
The Excavation of Hobs Barrow
Developer Cloak & Dagger Games and publisher Wadjet Eye Games will release The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow on September 28 on PC, Mac, and Linux. This pixel art folk horror adventure, set in Victorian England, will be available on Steam and GOG for $14.99 USD.

About The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow
Someone went to great lengths to seal Hob’s Barrow, to keep people like Thomasina Bateman from going in. But the author and antiquarian won’t be deterred — she’s come to the small village of Bewlay to excavate the barrow, and she won’t leave until she’s done so.

Thomasina will realize too late the true reason Hob’s Barrow has been sealed all these years: to keep something from getting out.

Explore the remote English countryside, try to befriend suspicious locals, uncover buried secrets, and watch out for creepy cats in this atmospheric adventure game evocative of classic M.R. James stories and the legendary folk horror film The Wicker Man. What stirs beneath Bewlay’s misty moors? The answers lie in the soil.

