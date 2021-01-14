Ping Redux (Switch) Review

by SquallSnake on January 14, 2021
Switch
6
0
previous article
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 gets free update that adds BGM and characters
Contents
Item Reviewed

Ping Redux (Switch) Review

Author
Positives

Only costs a few bucks
The retro throwback stages are a treat for fans

Negatives

Not many extras
Some stage are overly difficult

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
6.5
Bottom Line

Mixing Brickles with a puzzle element is a unique mix that entertains in short bursts.

6.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Originally released on Xbox One in late 2019, Ping Redux is Break-Out/Arkanoid clone but turned into a puzzle solving game. This Switch version is essentially the same game as the Xbox One version we covered but outfitted with the Switch’s HD rumble feature. 

Ping Redux isn’t about knocking all the bricks on a stage. Instead, the player needs to find a way to activate an orange sphere which is often placed in tricky positions on the opposite side of the screen.  Depending on the stage, your ball will only be able to bank off walls a certain number of times. This is where the puzzle element comes into play. Sure, the player will need to line up each shot which takes some skill but planning trajectory requires thought and some trial and error. Instead of Arkanoid, Ping Redux might actually have more in common with golf (aiming for the lowest score) or billiards (ricochet balls to the goal). 

Stage design can provide a steep challenge but the classic Mario, Pitfall, and Missile Command designs are great throwbacks retro game fans will appreciate. Thankfully, tricky stages can be skipped to try again later instead of forcing players to complete the dozens of stages in sequential order. There are not any extra features like a level editor, multiplayer, or detailed leaderboards but it wouldn’t be fair to complain for a game that only costs a few bucks.

Also available on Xbox One and PC.

Also Try: Ghostanoid (Switch)

Don’t Forget About: Paddle War in Commander Keen DOS games

Wait For It: Arcade1Up’s four player Warlords cabinet

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Puzzle, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedNami TentouReviewSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Ping Redux (Switch) Review
6.5
6
 
Jet Kave Adventure (Xbox One) Review
7.5
 
Warplanes: WWI Sky Aces (Switch) Review
7.5
Platforms
 
Ultimate Summer debuts on PC in Early Access
 
Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption release date and trailer here
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Rouge Legacy 2 (PC Early Access)
 
Extra features await in Stranger of Sword City Revisited for Nintendo Switch and PC
 
Pangeon (PC) Review with stream
View All
Latest News
      
 

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 gets free update that adds BGM and characters

by SquallSnake on January 14, 2021
SEGA announced that Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is receiving the first of its free, post-launch content updates today on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch! To further light up the colorful puzzle play, players can look [...]
9
 

Liberated getting physical Enhanced Edition

by SquallSnake on January 14, 2021
Pixelheart announced a pre-order for Liberated – Enhanced Edition. This is a video game with an original gameplay and a gripping story that unfolds across the pages of a comic book. A revolution in digital comics, where action/adventure gameplay and [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums