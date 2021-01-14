Ping Redux (Switch) Review

Full Review

Originally released on Xbox One in late 2019, Ping Redux is Break-Out/Arkanoid clone but turned into a puzzle solving game. This Switch version is essentially the same game as the Xbox One version we covered but outfitted with the Switch’s HD rumble feature.

Ping Redux isn’t about knocking all the bricks on a stage. Instead, the player needs to find a way to activate an orange sphere which is often placed in tricky positions on the opposite side of the screen. Depending on the stage, your ball will only be able to bank off walls a certain number of times. This is where the puzzle element comes into play. Sure, the player will need to line up each shot which takes some skill but planning trajectory requires thought and some trial and error. Instead of Arkanoid, Ping Redux might actually have more in common with golf (aiming for the lowest score) or billiards (ricochet balls to the goal).

Stage design can provide a steep challenge but the classic Mario, Pitfall, and Missile Command designs are great throwbacks retro game fans will appreciate. Thankfully, tricky stages can be skipped to try again later instead of forcing players to complete the dozens of stages in sequential order. There are not any extra features like a level editor, multiplayer, or detailed leaderboards but it wouldn’t be fair to complain for a game that only costs a few bucks.

Also available on Xbox One and PC.

Also Try: Ghostanoid (Switch)

Don’t Forget About: Paddle War in Commander Keen DOS games

Wait For It: Arcade1Up’s four player Warlords cabinet

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz