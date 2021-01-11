PING REDUX launches on Nintendo Switch 1-14-21

by SquallSnake on January 11, 2021
Switch
8
0
previous article
60 Parsecs! (Xbox One) Review
next article
These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of January 12, 2021
Contents

The Nintendo Switch version of PING REDUX finally releases next week for North America, Europe, and Japan! You’ll now be able to experience it at home or on the go. It now includes HD Rumble to feel where you’re bouncing on the screen!

You can check out our review of the Xbox One version here.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
Nami TentouNewsSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
60 Parsecs! (Xbox One) Review
7.0
18
 
60 Seconds! Reatomized (Xbox One) Review
7.0
 
Fatal Fury: First Contact (Switch) Review
7.0
Platforms
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Rouge Legacy 2 (PC Early Access)
 
Extra features await in Stranger of Sword City Revisited for Nintendo Switch and PC
 
Pangeon (PC) Review with stream
 
Sam & Max Save the World Remastered (PC) Review
 
Infernal Radiation leaving PC Early Access, coming to Switch soon
View All
Latest News
      
 

These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of January 12, 2021

by SquallSnake on January 12, 2021
The following Xbox games are discounted through January 18, 2021. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 1979 Revolution: Black Friday Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70% Spotlight Sale 39 Days to Mars Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 33% DWG* America’s [...]
23
 

PING REDUX launches on Nintendo Switch 1-14-21

by SquallSnake on January 11, 2021
The Nintendo Switch version of PING REDUX finally releases next week for North America, Europe, and Japan! You’ll now be able to experience it at home or on the go. It now includes HD Rumble to feel where you’re bouncing on the screen! You can [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums