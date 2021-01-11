PING REDUX launches on Nintendo Switch 1-14-21

The Nintendo Switch version of PING REDUX finally releases next week for North America, Europe, and Japan! You’ll now be able to experience it at home or on the go. It now includes HD Rumble to feel where you’re bouncing on the screen!
You can check out our review of the Xbox One version here.
SquallSnake
