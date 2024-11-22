Physics-based medieval sandbox title Besiege coming to Playstation

Besiege, a best-selling game based on advanced physics and creativity that is one of the highest rated PC games, will debut on PlayStation 5 on December 12. In this medieval sandbox from UK-based Spiderling Studios, players can construct almost any siege machines to destroy villages, castles and enemy armies. Pre-orders are now available on the PlayStation Store. Pre-orders give you three days earlier access to the game, and PS Plus subscribers can buy the game at a 10 percent lower price.

You can read our article on the Xbox version of Besiege here.

Besiege is a best-selling game developed by the independent British Spiderling Studios. The PC version of the game has been well-received by gamers – the percentage of positive reviews on the Steam platform currently reaches as high as 95 percent (out of more than 43,000 reviews). Besiege has also already hit Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch consoles. The PlayStation versions were developed by Spiderling Studios, with support from Ultimate Games S.A., which is also the game’s publisher.

The gameplay in Besiege is based on constructing siege machines and then destroying settlements, castles, fortresses and enemy troops with their help. The title is distinguished by an advanced physics system, which stimulates creativity in creating constructions and sowing destruction.

The primary goal of the player is destruction. For this purpose, siege machines can be created, including, for example, standard catapults, unusual tanks or even helicopters. The created machines also serve other purposes – such as transporting resources and protecting your own units.

On the PC, the game has been under constant development for almost 10 years, and players are showing great creativity. Among other things, airplanes are being created thanks to available mods, and recordings of airplane crash reconstructions depicted in Besiege have millions of views on YouTube.

There are 4 island kingdoms waiting to be conquered in the console-based Besiege. The game includes an extensive campaign consisting of a total of 55 varied levels, as well as 3 levels to play in sandbox mode.

The console version offers two graphics modes (performance and quality). On PlayStation 5, Besiege delivers 4K resolution and a smooth 60 frames per second. Players can also share siege machines they have created with the community and check out those shared by others.

Besiege – main features:

constructing powerful siege machines;

a campaign with 55 levels in 4 lands;

3 levels in sandbox mode;

destroying settlements, fortresses and castles;

creativity-based gameplay;

70 components and building tools;

advanced physics system;

sharing machines with other players.

The release date for Besiege on PlayStation 5 has been set for December 12, 2024. Those who pre-purchase the game will be able to play starting December 9.