Pets Hotel now available on Xbox, Playstation soon

Pets Hotel, a relaxing simulator that lets you take on the role of a pet hotel owner, will soon debut on Xbox Series X|S consoles. The release date is set for November 8th. Pets Hotel stands out with its calming gameplay, a wide range of available pets, and extensive opportunities for designing and expanding the hotel. The game has already been released on PC and will be available on PlayStation 5 in the coming months.

The simulator was developed by the Polish studio Games Incubator, known for its animal series of games, including Animal Shelter. The game first launched on PC, where it currently holds 83% positive reviews on Steam. Ultimate Games SA is responsible for preparing and releasing the game on consoles.

Pets Hotel is a relaxing first-person perspective game that allows you to manage a newly opened pet hotel. The gameplay involves running and overseeing the hotel, taking proper care of and playing with pets, and managing financial matters to maintain a balance between the hotel’s income and expenses.

Guests at the player-run hotel include cats, dogs, rabbits, turtles, and various species of fish. Each guest has specific requirements for food, care, and living conditions.

The creators of Pets Hotel have included extensive options for hotel development. At the start of the game, the resort is modest, but as you progress, you can expand it with additional rooms and attractions for the animals. Players also have the ability to hire and manage employees.

Pets Hotel – main features:

managing a pet hotel;

relaxing and calming gameplay;

a variety of animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, and more;

engaging in care and fun activities;

expanding and developing the hotel.

Pets Hotel is set to release on Xbox Series X|S on November 8, 2024, with a PlayStation 5 release planned for 2025.