Pets Hotel now available on PS5

Pets Hotel is making its debut on PlayStation 5. It’s a relaxing simulator that lets you play the role of a pet hotel owner. Pets Hotel offers relaxed gameplay, a wide set of available pets and various options for expanding the titular hotel. The simulator is also available for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Pets Hotel is a simulator developed by Polish studio Games Incubator, whose credits include the Animal Shelter series of games. The game debuted first on PC, and currently has 81 percent positive player reviews on Steam. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for developing and releasing the game on consoles.

In Pets Hotel, the player becomes the owner of a new pet hotel. In this relaxing first-person perspective (FPP) game, the gameplay is based on running the hotel and taking proper care of the pets. The game also requires dealing with financial matters, as the hotel’s income and expenses should be properly balanced. You also have to hire and manage employees.

The developers of the game have prepared a wide set of guests, or pets visiting the hotel. The list includes cats, dogs, turtles, rabbits and fish, among others. Importantly, each pet has its own preferences in terms of food, grooming or conditions of stay.

Pets Hotel also offers extensive options for developing the hotel itself. Initially, the pet resort is relatively modest, but progress in the game allows numerous changes. So, for example, the player can expand the hotel with new rooms and additional attractions for guests.

Pets Hotel – main features:

-Running a pet hotel;

-Relaxing and peaceful gameplay;

-Dogs, cats, rabbits and other pets;

-caring and fun;

-hotel development.

The release date for Pets Hotel on PlayStation 5 is set for March 20, 2025.