Peppa Pig is getting her own game

by SquallSnake on May 20, 2021
Playstation 4
11
0
Contents

Join the fun with Peppa Pig in her newest, exciting adventure as Outright Games, the leading global publisher of family friendly interactive entertainment, in partnership with Hasbro have today announced a brand new adventure video game entitled My Friend Peppa Pig. Based on the #1 globally streamed preschool kids TV show from eOne, Hasbro’s global entertainment studio, the new Peppa Pig the new game will launch this Autumn on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation®, Xbox and PC.  

As the newest character in Peppa Pig’s world, players can customise their very own animal avatar to play along with Peppa herself, visiting iconic locations from the TV show including the Beach, the chilly Snowy Mountains, Peppa’s house and even Potato City.

Set off on a one of a kind adventure and interact with beloved characters from Peppa’s World. Play with George and Mummy Pig at Peppa’s house, help Daddy Pig find his lost glasses, or jump in muddy puddles together, whatever happens in the story is up to the player.

Peppa Pig is beloved around the globe and Outright Games are delighted to announce their new game will feature fully localised voice acting in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Russian, Polish, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish and Finnish.

Peppa Pig first aired on screens in 2004 and has since grown to become the Queen of Preschool. Peppa is broadcast in over 180 countries, the number one most streamed preschool show for kids globally as well as the number one brand on YouTube. This content exposure drives phenomenal success at retail, events, games and music.

“Peppa Pig is a global smash hit and we’re so excited to bring this world to life in a brand-new console video game” said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. “This is a game for all young children and their parents to enjoy together, exploring Peppa’s world in this brand-new adventure, and we couldn’t be more excited for it to release this Autumn.”

