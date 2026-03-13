Pawnbroker Simulator now available on PC

On March 11, Pawnbroker Simulator will debut on PC. This pawnshop management simulator combines realistic mechanics with relaxing gameplay. Players can test their skills in trading, bargaining, and business management. Pawnbroker Simulator will later arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Pawnbroker Simulator is being developed by the independent Turkish studio Next Sky Games. The publisher of the game on PC and consoles is Ultimate Games S.A.

Become the King of Pawnshops!

Pawnbroker Simulator is a pawnshop management game where players examine and evaluate used items, then buy and sell them. The game offers opportunities to manage and expand your pawnshop business. It features two main modes: campaign and sandbox.

Next Sky Games has created realistic pawnshop mechanics for Pawnbroker Simulator. Players will find an advanced bargaining system and over 200 unique items available for trade.

Each pawnshop customer is different, so players must use various negotiation strategies to maximize profit while maintaining a good reputation. The gameplay has a relaxing tone and includes humorous elements.

Players are also responsible for the pawnshop’s interior design, securing the premises, and properly displaying and storing goods.

Pawnbroker Simulator – Key Features:

become the king of pawnshops; evaluate and buy used items; secure your business; run and expand your pawnshop; maintain your business reputation.

The release date of Pawnbroker Simulator on PC (Steam) has been set for March 11, 2026. The game will later also appear on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.