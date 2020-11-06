PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay now available

by SquallSnake on November 6, 2020
Playstation 4
7
0
Get ready for a new PAWsome adventure with Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rocky and more! Outright Games, the leading global publisher of family friendly interactive entertainment, and Nickelodeon today have launched the brand-new video game “PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay”. Inspired by the mega hit movie “PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups” produced by Spin Master Entertainment the brand new video game adventure is available now on Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam priced at $39.99

A meteor has fallen in Adventure Bay and now the PAW Patrol have been given spectacular superpowers. With the town in a mighty mess, the pups must use their new powers to set things right again. Pick your favourite pup and take on heroic challenges; each pup has their own unique abilities from Chase’s Super Speed to Marshall’s Mighty Heat, to take on a total of 13 missions and 4 additional mini-games, including Pup Pup Boogie! Featuring iconic locations from the show and TV-style mission briefings, families can play together in co-op mode for the PAWfect entertainment activity this holiday!

Kids Games, News, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
NewsOutright GamesPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , , ,
