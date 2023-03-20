Papetura (Xbox Series X) Review

by SquallSnake on March 20, 2023
Papetura
Positives

Unlock all the 10 Achievements worth 100 gamerscore each with natural play
First time play through will take less than 2 hours
Burping hint system is awesome and should be used in every game

Negatives

If you stream it, turn down the volume otherwise you’ll get hit with a copyright
A couple puzzles, like the one with the fish at the bottom of the screen, can be confusing since it requires precise movement
A dash button could have been helpful at times

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
8.0
Bottom Line

A port of the lovely Switch version that plays well on Xbox and has easy, big point Achievements.

8.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Other than the addition of Achievements, Papetura on Xbox is the same exact game as the Switch version. Check out my article on the Switch version of Papetura here.

But to quickly summary my previous article, Papetura is a labor of love, point-and-click style adventure game that fans of Limbo will love. Created by a very small dev team, everything is hand made from paper shavings and cut-outs, from the backgrounds, to the environments, to how the characters are animated. It is loaded with charm and the short 2-hour run time means it can be played and enjoy by just about anyone.

At its heart, it is an adventure game but uses twin-stick controls to solve puzzles by shooting balls from the cat gun. If you get stuck, there is a built-in hint system that comes from burping. While nothing here really makes sense, it winds up being a heart-felt narrative, complete without a single line of spoken dialog.

In addition to lacking in replay value, my other only complain is the lack of a “speed up” button. Definitely not the end of the world, it can be slightly tedious to watch the character plod up that ladder. At the same time, the speed in which the character moves is part of the charm and world building so it is easily excusable. The soundtrack is also haunting good but it is copy protected so streamers beware.

I enjoyed Papetura on Switch and also enjoyed it here on Xbox. It was an easy way to boost my Gamerscore and relive this endearing paper-based quest. Recommended.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

