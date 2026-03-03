Our Adventurer Guild Arrives on PS5

Our Adventurer Guild is launching on PlayStation 5. This tactical RPG puts players in the role of a guild master. Created by a solo developer, the game combines guild management, questing, and turn-based combat. The PS5 release date is March 3. Previously released on PC, it has 95% positive user reviews. Our Adventurer Guild is also available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

You can check out review of the Xbox version of Our Adventure Guide HERE .

Our Adventurer Guild was developed by the one-person studio GreenGuy. First released on PC in 2024, it recently arrived on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Ultimate Games S.A. prepared and published the console versions.

The game has received strong player reception. On Steam, Our Adventurer Guild currently holds 95 percent positive reviews based on over 2,800 opinions.

Create a Powerful Guild

Our Adventurer Guild is an independent tactical RPG where the player leads a guild of adventurers. The main storyline focuses on rebuilding the guild and restoring it to its former glory.

Our Adventurer Guild features procedurally generated maps for missions, with exploration elements and turn-based combat. Gameplay includes random events, skill checks, and resource gathering. Items obtained during missions can be used to craft equipment.

Turn-Based Combat and Character Development

The turn-based combat system in Our Adventurer Guild uses advanced mechanics. Players face dozens of unique enemies, and battles feature the Bravery system, which allows riskier, more powerful attacks.

The game offers broad options for character development, training, and customization. Players should consider the relationships, moods, and backstories of individual heroes. Proper synergies can positively affect characters during combat.

Our Adventurer Guild – Key Features:

-tactical RPG;

-turn-based combat;

-guild leadership and management;

-character development and customization;

-item crafting.

The release date of Our Adventurer Guild on PlayStation 5 has been set for March 3, 2026.