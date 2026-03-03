Our Adventurer Guild Arrives on PS5

News Playstation 5
0 84 Views
Our Adventurer Guild

Our Adventurer Guild is launching on PlayStation 5. This tactical RPG puts players in the role of a guild master. Created by a solo developer, the game combines guild management, questing, and turn-based combat. The PS5 release date is March 3. Previously released on PC, it has 95% positive user reviews. Our Adventurer Guild is also available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

You can check out review of the Xbox version of Our Adventure Guide HERE.

Our Adventurer Guild was developed by the one-person studio GreenGuy. First released on PC in 2024, it recently arrived on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Ultimate Games S.A. prepared and published the console versions.

The game has received strong player reception. On Steam, Our Adventurer Guild currently holds 95 percent positive reviews based on over 2,800 opinions.

Create a Powerful Guild

Our Adventurer Guild is an independent tactical RPG where the player leads a guild of adventurers. The main storyline focuses on rebuilding the guild and restoring it to its former glory.

Our Adventurer Guild features procedurally generated maps for missions, with exploration elements and turn-based combat. Gameplay includes random events, skill checks, and resource gathering. Items obtained during missions can be used to craft equipment.

Turn-Based Combat and Character Development

The turn-based combat system in Our Adventurer Guild uses advanced mechanics. Players face dozens of unique enemies, and battles feature the Bravery system, which allows riskier, more powerful attacks.

The game offers broad options for character development, training, and customization. Players should consider the relationships, moods, and backstories of individual heroes. Proper synergies can positively affect characters during combat.

Our Adventurer Guild – Key Features:
-tactical RPG;
-turn-based combat;
-guild leadership and management;
-character development and customization;
-item crafting.

The release date of Our Adventurer Guild on PlayStation 5 has been set for March 3, 2026.

Tagged

Related Articles

Avenue Escape

Avenue Escape is a puzzle game about directing traffic jams

Mar 3, 2026 96 Views
AI log in general

The Hidden Risk in Modern Gaming: When Your Login Becomes the Product

Mar 3, 2026 101 Views
70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X

Japanese PS1 Shooter 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X getting worldwide release

Feb 27, 2026 255 Views
RAIDEN FIGHTERS REMIX COLLECTION

Raiden Fighters Remix Collection now available on Switch and Playstation

Feb 27, 2026 290 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums