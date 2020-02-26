One Finger Death Punch 2 now available

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

The greatest one-hit-wonder the world has ever seen has made his triumphant return to consoles now that One Finger Death Punch 2 is available on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch while also expanding its PC audience with its GOG availability.

“Seriously – we cannot stress enough how many times we have told the chosen one the term one-hit-wonder shouldn’t be anywhere in our marketing material, let alone a press release,” pleads Silver Dollar Games’ Jon Flook. “We begged him not to put it in today’s announcement, but his lawyers continue to remind us he can legally ‘One Finger Death Punch’ my brother and I at any time, especially when we least expect it. So we just gave up and let him describe the game however he likes, so long as he puts our quotes in verbatim.”

In One Finger Death Punch 2, players take on the role of the chosen one (AKA the white stick figure one-hit-wonder) as they fight through wave after wave of bad guys. Using their advanced martial arts techniques, various weapons, deadly skills, and surroundings, players can fight their way across over 400 levels, 15 level types, 4 endless survival modes, and two gauntlet run game modes all while helping the one-hit-wonder chosen one learn a total of 26 new skills.

“The original One Finger Death Punch was developed for the Xbox 360 using Microsoft XNA, which then was ported to PC and mobile devices,” says Flook. “It took a little over six years to make a sequel available for consoles, but we know those who enjoyed the original game will love it on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. It’s as fast-paced and crazy as they’d expect it to be.”