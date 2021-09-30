Noir point-and-click INSPECTOR WAFFLES getting physical PS4 release

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Inspector Waffles was hoping his worst days were behind him, but the murder of a high-profile industrialist CEO beloved by the citizens of Cat Town raises new questions and fears.

Being the best inspector on the CTPD, Waffles has no choice: he’s gotta push past the painful memories, don his well-worn overcoat, and prepare to get his paws dirty.

A detective story reminiscent of the old school classics, Inspector Waffles provides plenty of peculiar mystery, a story full of intrigue, and a slew of characters to interrogate, all wrapped into beautifully simple pixel-art. Will you be able to sniff out every clue and nab the murderer?

The physical PS4 release will be limited to 999 copies. Learn more HERE.