Noir point-and-click INSPECTOR WAFFLES getting physical PS4 release

by SquallSnake on September 30, 2021
INSPECTOR WAFFLES
Inspector Waffles was hoping his worst days were behind him, but the murder of a high-profile industrialist CEO beloved by the citizens of Cat Town raises new questions and fears.

Being the best inspector on the CTPD, Waffles has no choice: he’s gotta push past the painful memories, don his well-worn overcoat, and prepare to get his paws dirty.

A detective story reminiscent of the old school classics, Inspector Waffles provides plenty of peculiar mystery, a story full of intrigue, and a slew of characters to interrogate, all wrapped into beautifully simple pixel-art. Will you be able to sniff out every clue and nab the murderer?

The physical PS4 release will be limited to 999 copies. Learn more HERE.

