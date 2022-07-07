No Gravity Games set to giveaway Switch games to celebrate their birthday

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

No Gravity Games is celebrating their 3rd anniversary by giving away games in their library.

On Monday, July 11th, 2022 at 00:00 Pacific Time, No Gravity Games will kick off its 3rd Anniversary by doing an event-themed “Birthday Party”. It’ll consist of a massive sale with Big Discounts on the Nintendo Switch eShop and what’s more important, a huge Giveaway where people from the America Region will be able to obtain up to 5 games for Nintendo Switch from their portfolio for free as a part of the celebration! *

*This offer is available only for America Region Accounts.

Starting July 11th there will be a new free game given away on select days throughout one week (the giveaway part ends on July 15th, 2022, when the final title will become available).

You need to have at least one game from No Gravity Games portfolio – if you don’t have any, you can sign up to the newsletter to receive a code for Pirates: All Aboard which qualifies you to participate in a giveaway. https://nogravitygames.com/newsletter – Code will be sent out via email so you need to redeem it on your switch!

Check out the Event Landing Page for updates on Mystery Games, or follow our Social Media for more info!

If you forget to redeem one of the free titles, you won’t be eligible for the rest. The next titles in the lineup will become available free for users who have the previous ones added to their accounts. (If you miss a game, don’t worry. Purchasing the currently discounted games from the lineup entitles you to rejoin the chain of free games).

Upcoming free games:

-07/11/2022 – Nova-111

-07/12/2022 – Destropolis

-07/13/2022 – Mystery Game #1

-07/14/2022 – Mystery Game #2

-07/15/2022 – Final Mystery Game

Check back regularly by visiting the giveaway promotion page below throughout the 11th-15th of July for updates.

There is only one key thing you need in order to qualify for this deal. Anyone who currently owns any title from the No Gravity Games portfolio can start grabbing the free titles when they become available. So if you signed up to the newsletter and have Pirates: All Aboard! in your library you’ll be able to start getting free games when the Event launches!



You’ll need to be careful though. If you forget to redeem one of the free titles, you won’t be eligible for the rest. The next titles in the lineup for the event will be available for free for users who have the previous ones added to their accounts! The games will be revealed every day with some of them already being shared with the public.



This giveaway will be taking place throughout American Region – Eligible countries are United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru. Each title in the giveaway will also be greatly discounted after the initial 24h free owner discount. Remember, if you have missed out a day, you can always purchase the missing game/games in order to continue your streak of free titles.



Also if you collect all 5 games through the entire giveaway event there will be a special discount ($3.99) for games such as:

Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition

Tanuki Justice

Wallachia: Reign of Dracula

Creepy Tale 2

Inner Voices



Link to the Event Landing Page – https://nogravitygames.com/birthday



Link to the Sale Page: https://nogravitygames.com/birthday-sale/



All of these games cost $1.99 / £1.50 / 1.80€, which is an absolute steal.

Games for $2.99:

Games for $5.99 (possible $3.99 if you got all of the games from the giveaway)

Other Titles discounted during this sale are: