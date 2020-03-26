Nirvana Pilot Yume on Switch mixes racing with a steamy visual novel

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Nirvana Pilot Yume is the cure for your ‘80s sci-fi anime nostalgia. Experience space races inspired by the DOS classic SkyRoads and a steamy visual novel of romance and redemption. Turn on the neon lights and raise the volume of the synthwave soundtrack: welcome to 3080.

Welcome to 3080: the barrier of the Speed of Light has been broken, and the Atanasij Power Engines allow spaceships to travel at Ultrathought speed. War is just a memory, and interplanetary disputes are now settled in the G.U.R.U. (Great Ultrathought Race of the Universe), where selected pilots of each Orbital City compete in enormous interplanetary circuits. A ‚Pilot’ and an ‚Eye’ are required to drive the Ultrathought Spaceships: during the Nirvana Sync, they experience a strong, intimate bond and they can drive the ship as if they were a single organism. You are the legendary Eye Aldaine, now retired and fallen in disgrace after a tragic accident. Yume is a young and ambitious girl who wants to become a Nirvana Pilot at all costs. Breaking into your life, she asks your help to master the incredible speed of the Ultra-Engine. Your choices and your piloting skills will define your destiny. Will you be able to win back your place among the best pilots of Alba Proxima?

KEY FEATURES: