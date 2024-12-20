Ninja 1987 (XSX) Review

Created by retro developer SEEP and published by Ratalaika Games, Ninja 1987 is an homage to classic action platformers of the 8-bit era. For a game that only costs a mere five bucks, it has its flaws but it is hard to complain about this 2-3 hour pleasurable, smile inducing quest.

Outfitted with nothing more than a simple sword swipe, a throwing star, a double jump, and a basic special attack, the player has everything they need to conquer all seven stages. It isn’t deep, it lacks replay value, and there is plenty of repetition, but I still found myself enjoying this straightforward, retro experience. This is mostly for two reasons. First is the lower difficulty factor. Sure, I died a few times, but it was mostly my fault. There are a handful of blind jumps, but the lenient health and checkpoint system ensures there is little to no frustration along the way. The second reason is the fluid and accurate move set. Moving the ninja is highly accurate and responsive, which always feels spot-on.

Upon death, you simply start at the beginning of that screen so you might only lose a minute or two of progress, which is no big deal. There also is no timer in which to compete; dying only slightly decreases score, which has no purpose or meaning. There isn’t even a leaderboard so earning a higher score doesn’t mean anything. While there is some visible distinction between stages, there isn’t much variation in the action. You are always moving left to right and sword slicing the same enemy types. Bosses are also a bit of a letdown; they really don’t do much and never provide challenge.

Stages are also big. In fact, they are too long. Instead of having 7 long, repeating stages, it perhaps would have been more entertaining to have shorter, more conscience areas to navigate. Plus, since the player has a really fun, high-reaching double jump, it is a waste there are no secrets to find, limiting the replay value and overall fun factor.

Visually, the game is reminiscent of the NES area. It looks fine, nothing wrong with it and the same goes for the soundtrack. It isn’t anything outstanding but gets the job done. However, I wish there was an option to decrease the volume level using an in-game menu as the default setting is much too loud, so streamers beware. Also, on more than one occasion I encountered a soft-locking glitch. It is possible to get stuck in the environment by using the special attack in certain situations. The only way out is if an enemy manages to attack you to pop you free or to reset and start that stage from the beginning.

Ninja 1987’s simple gameplay is a double-edged sword. The lower, straightforward difficulty is charming but also lacks replay value. It isn’t the most polished but cannot complain when this pleasant game was made by a small team and only costs a few bucks not on sale.

