NGPC versions of Metal Slug 1 and 2 now available on Switch in stand alone bundle

SNK announced the “METAL SLUG 1st & 2nd MISSION” Double Pack is launching today, September 15th, 2021, via the Nintendo Switch’s eShop.
Both Metal Slug 1 and 2 are also currently available in the NGPC Selection Vol. 1 compilation.
Contains both NEOGEO POCKET COLOR versions of METAL SLUG 1st MISSION and METAL SLUG 2nd MISSION!
Get onto the field and complete your mission, soldier!
■ Experience the simple-yet-deep shooting mechanics the METAL SLUG series is known for!
■ Gone are the days of 1 shot deaths as now there is a life bar to get you through the mission!
■ It wouldn’t be a METAL SLUG game if there weren’t branching paths to explore!
■ Contains features like resuming where you left off or rewinding back time to avoid an early death!
・Title: “METAL SLUG 1st & 2nd MISSION” Double Pack
・Genre： Action
・Platform： Nintendo Switch（Digital Ver.）
・Release： September 15th, 2021
・Price： $14.99 / €14.99
・Players： 1 players
・Rating: ESRB: Teen/ PEGI: 7