NGPC versions of Metal Slug 1 and 2 now available on Switch in stand alone bundle

360 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

SNK announced the “METAL SLUG 1st & 2nd MISSION” Double Pack is launching today, September 15th, 2021, via the Nintendo Switch’s eShop.

Both Metal Slug 1 and 2 are also currently available in the NGPC Selection Vol. 1 compilation.

Contains both NEOGEO POCKET COLOR versions of METAL SLUG 1st MISSION and METAL SLUG 2nd MISSION!

Get onto the field and complete your mission, soldier!

■ Experience the simple-yet-deep shooting mechanics the METAL SLUG series is known for!

■ Gone are the days of 1 shot deaths as now there is a life bar to get you through the mission!

■ It wouldn’t be a METAL SLUG game if there weren’t branching paths to explore!

■ Contains features like resuming where you left off or rewinding back time to avoid an early death!

・Title: “METAL SLUG 1st & 2nd MISSION” Double Pack

・Genre： Action

・Platform： Nintendo Switch（Digital Ver.）

・Release： September 15th, 2021

・Price： $14.99 / €14.99

・Players： 1 players

・Rating: ESRB: Teen/ PEGI: 7