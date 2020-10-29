NGPC title The Last Blade is now available on Switch

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

SNK announced that its timeless weapons-based fighting game, THE LAST BLADE: Beyond the Destiny, is now available in special edition format on Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop for $7.99. Featuring a variety of modes including STORY, SURVIVAL and TRAINING, this NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION classic will include two unlockable mini-games, power-up scrolls and VS battles that can be played with friends on tabletop or handheld.

SNK has also teased that a warrior from THE LAST BLADE will slice their way to the critically acclaimed, award-winning fighting sensation SAMURAI SHODOWN on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia and the Epic Games Store as a Season Pass 3 DLC combatant in the near future. More details will be shared soon.

Last but certainly not least, SNK has announced that the first three episodes of a brand new THE LAST BLADE webcomic courtesy of American-based platform and publisher Tapas Media are now available. The series will comprise two 12-episode seasons and new episodes will be added each week. THE LAST BLADE’s webcomic is free to read until episode six. More information about Tapas Media may be found here: https://tapas.io/

NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION classics SNK GALS’ FIGHTERS, KING OF FIGHTERS R-2, SAMURAI SHODOWN!2 and THE LAST BLADE: Beyond the Destiny are now available on Nintendo Switch™. More unannounced SNK classics are slated to launch on the platform soon.