New Super Meat Boy Forever gameplay revealed in 10th anniversary livestream

Team Meat has revealed all new footage of its long awaited platformer sequel Super Meat Boy Forever as part of a developer livestream commemorating its predecessor’s 10-year anniversary.



This new footage reveals a spoiler-free look at the light world and dark world in the first 4 chapters in the game, information about how New Game Plus works in Super Meat Boy Forever, and some other stuff that you’ll just have to see for yourself.

This much anticipated sequel also moves the Meat Boy saga forward, as Meat Boy and his partner Bandage Girl have had a child, Nugget, who has unfortunately been kidnapped by the sinister stillborn psychopath, Dr. Fetus (I hate that guy!). So now it’s up to Meat Boy, Bandage Girl, and some surprising new characters in the Meat Boy Cinematic Universe, to rescue the kidnapped child.



In the time since we saw him last, Meat Boy has been hitting the gym and he now packs a punch with an oversized, Battletoads-esque right fist that packs a mean whollup! Combined with new slide and plummet maneuvers, Meat Boy is more agile than ever!



What’s better than playing through Super Meat Boy Forever once? The answer is simple: Playing through Super Meat Boy Forever several times and having new levels to play each time! Levels are randomly generated and each time the game is completed the option to replay the game appears and generates a whole new experience by presenting different levels with their own unique secret locations. We’ve handcrafted literally thousands of levels for players to enjoy and conquer. You can replay Super Meat Boy Forever from start to finish several times before ever seeing a duplicate level. It is truly a remarkable feat of engineering and a monumental example of ignoring the limits of rational game design and production.



“Much has happened in the decade since Super Meat Boy launched on Xbox Live Arcade,” said Team Meat co-founder and Creative Director Tommy Refenes. “A new generation of consoles came and nearly went, some folks made a movie about the development of Super Meat Boy, 2020 happened and the less said about that the better. And we’re proud that Meat Boy remains as beefy and bloody as ever!”



Super Meat Boy Forever will launch when it’s ready on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.