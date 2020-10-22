New Super Meat Boy Forever gameplay revealed in 10th anniversary livestream

by squallsnake on October 22, 2020
Playstation 4
11
0
previous article
Wallachia: Reign of Dracula is a Castlevania inspired Switch game set for Halloween
next article
Undead Darlings: No Cure for Love available now on Switch and PS4
Contents

Team Meat has revealed all new footage of its long awaited platformer sequel Super Meat Boy Forever as part of a developer livestream commemorating its predecessor’s 10-year anniversary. 

This new footage reveals a spoiler-free look at the light world and dark world in the first 4 chapters in the game, information about how New Game Plus works in Super Meat Boy Forever, and some other stuff that you’ll just have to see for yourself.

This much anticipated sequel also moves the Meat Boy saga forward, as Meat Boy and his partner Bandage Girl have had a child, Nugget, who has unfortunately been kidnapped by the sinister stillborn psychopath, Dr. Fetus (I hate that guy!). So now it’s up to Meat Boy, Bandage Girl, and some surprising new characters in the Meat Boy Cinematic Universe, to rescue the kidnapped child.

In the time since we saw him last, Meat Boy has been hitting the gym and he now packs a punch with an oversized, Battletoads-esque right fist that packs a mean whollup! Combined with new slide and plummet maneuvers, Meat Boy is more agile than ever!

What’s better than playing through Super Meat Boy Forever once? The answer is simple: Playing through Super Meat Boy Forever several times and having new levels to play each time! Levels are randomly generated and each time the game is completed the option to replay the game appears and generates a whole new experience by presenting different levels with their own unique secret locations. We’ve handcrafted literally thousands of levels for players to enjoy and conquer. You can replay Super Meat Boy Forever from start to finish several times before ever seeing a duplicate level. It is truly a remarkable feat of engineering and a monumental example of ignoring the limits of rational game design and production.

“Much has happened in the decade since Super Meat Boy launched on Xbox Live Arcade,” said  Team Meat co-founder and Creative Director Tommy Refenes. “A new generation of consoles came and nearly went, some folks made a movie about the development of Super Meat Boy, 2020 happened and the less said about that the better. And we’re proud that Meat Boy remains as beefy and bloody as ever!”

Super Meat Boy Forever will launch when it’s ready on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Platformer, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
NewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Powertris (Switch) Review
5.0
8
 
Pixel Gladiator (PS4) Review
6.0
 
MindSeize (Switch) Review
6.0
Platforms
 
Legends Gamer Pro Now Available – AtGames Brings the Full Features of an Arcade Machine to Televisions
 
R-Type Final 2 announced for Spring 2021 – trailer here
 
Devious Dungeon 2 launch trailer
 
New Cyberpunk 2077 footage
 
If you ever wanted to play soccer with Alpacas, now is your chance
View All
Latest News
      
 

Legends Gamer Pro Now Available – AtGames Brings the Full Features of an Arcade Machine to Televisions

by Stan on October 22, 2020
System features one hundred and fifty licensed games, arcade-quality hardware, online connectivity, leaderboard events, voice chat, extensive software customization, and a thriving community as part of the Legends Arcade Platform The same great technology [...]
16
 

Undead Darlings: No Cure for Love available now on Switch and PS4

by squallsnake on October 22, 2020
Sekai Games, with developer Mr.Tired Media, present the dungeon-crawler, turn-based, combat and visual novel hybrid Undead Darlings ~no cure for love~, which is now available on Nintendo Switch and PS4! Journey with a crew of six half-zombie girls as you [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums