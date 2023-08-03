New shmup Astro Flame: Starfighter coming to console soon

by SquallSnake on August 3, 2023
Astro Flame: Starfighter will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on August 15, 2023 for $9.99.

Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions got -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period.

Xbox Series X|S version got -50% discount for owners of Xbox One version.
PlayStation 5 version got -50% discount for owners of PlayStation 4 version.

Upgrade the systems of your spaceship, upgrade your weapons and sweep away hordes of enemies on your way.

Features:

  • Stunning visual effects
  • Upgrade spaceship and weapons between missions
  • Epic battles with formidable bosses
  • 15 levels
