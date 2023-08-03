New shmup Astro Flame: Starfighter coming to console soon

Astro Flame: Starfighter will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on August 15, 2023 for $9.99.
Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions got -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period.
Xbox Series X|S version got -50% discount for owners of Xbox One version.
PlayStation 5 version got -50% discount for owners of PlayStation 4 version.
Upgrade the systems of your spaceship, upgrade your weapons and sweep away hordes of enemies on your way.
Features:
- Stunning visual effects
- Upgrade spaceship and weapons between missions
- Epic battles with formidable bosses
- 15 levels
