New Planet of Lana II gameplay video here

A new gameplay video for Wishfully Studios’ and Thunderful’s anticipated cinematic puzzle adventure, Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf, has just dropped. Taking us on an expedition into Wemari Forest, we see Mui helping Lana out of trouble before the duo team up to sneakily deal with a dangerous robot, save a friend and meet a majestic creature. Planet of Lana II is coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5 PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on March 5th. A demo is available now on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms and will be coming to Switch 2 and Switch soon.

As greed and power divide the tribes of their home planet, Lana and her little companion, Mui, must stand together against the forces reshaping their world – struggling not just for survival, but for the soul of their home. Perfect for new players and returning fans, Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf features unique companion gameplay, clever puzzling, challenging action sequences and stealth, all set in a stunning and captivating world.

Key Features