New original Gameboy shooter Genesis getting physical release

Retro publisher Incube8 Games and development studio 7FH announce that the pre-order of Genesis, a brand new shoot’ em up for the original Nintendo Game Boy using GBDK is going live today and will end on June 7th.

In Genesis, fight your way through hordes of enemies to reach the boss of each action packed level, defeat them to progress and get closer to the core of Genesis. Test your agility to dodge enemy fire and collect shield energy and power-ups from enemy remains.

The standard edition of Genesis costs $ 44.99/£32.35/€37.20. The game is fully compatible with all Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance handhelds.

As an added bonus, with the acquisition of Genesis you will receive some promo stickers if you place your order within the preorder window.