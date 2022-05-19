New Gameboy game 2021: Moon Escape getting physical release

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Retro publisher Incube8 Games and indie developer Mike Yamato, announced 2021: Moon Escape for the Nintendo Game Boy will be getting released on physical cartridge soon. The game will also be getting a digital release on Nintendo Switch (the same DMG version of the game, running on Switch hardware).

Set in a galaxy devastated by an unprecedented war, you will play the role of Tars Nunien, a paladin of the Marked Brotherhood, whose only mission is to return the enemy war plans to the capital planet Astra Nova in the hope of organizing the last desperate defense against the terrible Kisur Barbarians.

2021: Moon Escape is an open-world adventure based on exploration, combat, and character progression where the game world is a constant threat to your survival and the success of your desperate but noble mission.

-Real time combat

-Main quest dungeons with optional shrines

-Character customization through skill tree and upgradeable equipment

-An intense and emotional story serving as a background to the exploration experience

-An alternative ending based on the player’s choices