Neversong (Xbox One) Review with Stream

by squallsnake on August 4, 2020
XBOX One
9
0
previous article
Nintendo 3DS/2DS theme - Animal Crossing New Leaf Isabelle at Town Hall walkthrough
next article
Wargroove: Double Trouble gets free PS4 DLC and cross-play on all platforms
Contents
Item Reviewed

Neversong (Xbox One) Review with Stream

Author
Positives

Short length can be finished in a weekend
Moments of humor

Negatives

Hardcore fans might desire a deeper gameplay experience

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.0
Bottom Line

An easier going Metroidvania that carries some deeper, personal issues.

7.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Playing as young boy who wakes from a coma, Neversong is a moody Metroidvania that deals with depressing issues and the loss of innocents. There is even a warning screen when the game is first fired up, explaining there is some heavy stuff here. However, it never goes as deep as it suggests and there are plenty of humorous moments found in dialog and gameplay – you purposely roll a fat kid around Katamari style so he picks up odd debris, for example.

The ultimate goal is to find your kidnapped girlfriend because you fainted when things started to get a little crazy. Labeled as a wuss by your peers, Peet eventually finds a bat and uses it as a weapon to defeat enemies, solve puzzles, and fight off parents who have turned into bosses. In additional to teaching players about depression and social awkwardness, perhaps the game is telling you using a bat is the best way to fix all your problems, but who am I to judge?

I play through the first boss battle in my embedded stream below:

Additional items will also be gained, like magnetic gloves to assist in platforming, but gameplay never gets overly complex making this a great beginner exploratory action adventure.  Only some light backtracking is involved and there are not many secrets. The best part, the length of the quest can be finished in a Saturday afternoon. There is even an Achievement for finishing the game in under one hour. Optional cards can be found that can change Peet’s appearance but actually couldn’t get this feature to work, assuming there is a bug. Nothing that cannot be patched and the difference is only cosmetic anyway.

Cutscenes are told from pages in a story book using rhyming techniques making the entire presentation seem like children’s novel. Although some words don’t actually rhyme, the voice acting is well done. It is easy to see the effort that went into the visuals too. Although always dark, they were purposely designed to fit directly into the coma-filled narrative. Even the creatures you face are pretty morbid and even sound gross.

It isn’t an overly complicated game as players don’t need to worry about backtracking to find that secret item or forced to acquire a ton of extra little bonuses that slowly increase stats. Neversong isn’t trying to be like other titles in the same genre which is refreshing. The darker, more personal tone is the real star of the show and doesn’t outstay its welcome. Hardcore fans might still be hungry once the credits start to roll but players looking for something a little more unique should appreciate what is here.

Sort Of Gives Me Vibes From: Limbo

Also Try: Pikuniku (Switch, Xbox One)

Wait For It: playing an instrument in the next Zelda game

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, XBOX One
FeaturedReviewstreamXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Burning Knight (PC) Review with stream
6.5
3
 
Neversong (Xbox One) Review with Stream
7.0
 
Cubers: Arena (Xbox One) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Burning Knight (PC) Review with stream
 
Hellbound is basically a new classic Doom on PC – trailer here
 
Arcade shooter Bartlow’s Dread Machine now available on Steam Early Access, soon on Xbox One
 
Get Good (PC) Review
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: S.C.A.R. (PC Early Access)
View All
Latest News
      
 

Hellbound is basically a new classic Doom on PC – trailer here

by squallsnake on August 4, 2020
Argentinian developer Saibot Studios, partnering with veteran developer and now publisher Nimble Giant, has announced that its mind-numbing, gloriously brutal throwback to 90s first-person shooters, Hellbound, is out now on Steam for $14.99 (US price). In [...]
9
 

Xbox games on sale for the week of August 4, 2020

by squallsnake on August 4, 2020
The following Xbox games are discounted through August 10, 2020: Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 20% Spotlight Sale Anoxemia Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition Xbox One X Enhanced [...]
3
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums