NES-like shooter Chuhou Joutai 2: Paraided gets free demo and release date

by SquallSnake on May 20, 2021
PC
10
0
Contents

The Steam page for Chuhou Joutai 2: Paraided! is now officially up. 
The game is the sequel to the colorful retro-pixel danmaku game Chuhou Joutai where players must weave through complex patterns containing anywhere from dozens to hundreds of bullets. 
The story revolves around the duo of Susumu Takajima and Kagami Ochiai searching the fictional country of Kozan finding a stolen relic for a princess.

Players can still play the beta on itch.io, which they will need to acquire for $4.99, €4.13, £3.59. Players who pay will get a free Steam key to the full game scheduled to release on July 2, 2021. A free demo for the game is also available to download on itch.io.
Features

  •  Simplified danmaku gameplay
  •  Colorful NES-style visuals
  •  Soundtrack influenced by Japanese folk music
  •  Eight treacherous stages
  • Fully localized in English and Japanese
