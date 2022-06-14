Neon-colored shooter Endocrisis getting physical PS4 release

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Red Art Games announced the upcoming physical release of Endocrisis on PS4 in the West. Endocrisis is an horizontal scrolling shooter both developed and published by Arturo Buschmann.

999 PS4 physical copies of Endocrisis published by Red Art Games will be put up for sale for €19.99 beginning June 16 at 5PM CEST on the official Red Art Games online store. Physical copies of Endocrisis are already in stock and ready to ship. Each customer will not be able to order more than three copies of Endocrisis.

Endocrisis is a technical Shoot ’em Up in which players can absorb or block bullets and power up

their ship during multiple stages. The player’s main objective is to beat the six guardian osses in order to open a portal to the final battle. Endocrisis features an open map that allows players to fight one of the bosses without having to complete one of the levels first. If the player loses against a boss, he or she gets to try again quickly.