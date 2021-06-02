NeoGeo Pocket Color – SHOCK ‘n’ ROCK – does it work?

A 3rd party accessory by Nyko, the Shock ‘n’ Rock is a dohickey that attaches to the bottom of the Neogeo Pocket Color and adds rumble support, an extra battery, grips, and stereo speakers. Unfortunately, my Shock ‘n’ Rock did not want to work as my systems would not power on no matter what I did. Mega bummer because I remember this thing working rather well when I initially bought it on clearance from EB Games around 2001-ish. Check out my video to learn more about this unique accessory for this fantastic handheld.
SquallSnake
About the Author
