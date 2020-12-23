NeoGeo Pocket Color classic FATAL FURY: FIRST CONTACT returns on Switch

by SquallSnake on December 23, 2020
Switch
SNK CORPORATION announced that FATAL FURY: FIRST CONTACT is now available on the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop for $7.99. Originally released in 1999 and heavily based around the arcade fighter REAL BOUT FATAL FURY 2, this NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION classic allows fighting game veterans to duke it out around Southtown as FATAL FURY fan favorites like Terry Bogard, Geese Howard, Mai Shiranui, as well as newcomers Rick Strowd and Li Xiangfei.

Features in FATAL FURY: FIRST CONTACT include a POTENTIAL POWER comeback mechanic that allows players to unleash an ultra-lethal special move at the brink of death and opportunities to play as the DOMINATED MIND protagonist and REAL BOUT FATAL FURY 2 hidden boss, Alfred. The Nintendo Switch’s Tabletop and Handheld Modes are a match made in Fatal Fury heaven as they go hand-in-hand with the game’s single-lane fighting system beautifully.

NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION classics SNK GALS’ FIGHTERS, KING OF FIGHTERS R-2, SAMURAI SHODOWN!2, THE LAST BLADE: Beyond the Destiny and FATAL FURY: FIRST CONTACT are now available on the Nintendo Switch. More unannounced SNK classics are slated to launch on the platform soon.

