Narrative platformer A Highland Song coming to Switch and PC

Inkle’s narrative platformer A Highland Song can now be preordered on the Nintendo eShop with a 10% discount. The game will launch on Nintendo Switch and Steam (PC & Mac) on December 5.

When 15-year-old Moira McKinnon receives a letter from her Uncle Hamish urging her to come to him, she sets off for his lighthouse by the sea. She has just seven days to reach it in time for Beltane and the wonderful surprise that awaits.

Stretching between Moira and her destination are the Scottish Highlands: hundreds of miles of rocky terrain to navigate, steep peaks to climb, hidden paths to uncover, and harsh weather to survive. The Highlands are rich with stories, secrets, and song — but these hills are also dangerous. Can you make it to the lighthouse in time?

Developed by inkle, the groundbreaking team behind 80 Days and Heaven’s Vault, A Highland Song is part survival adventure, part platformer, and part rhythm game with a surprising, sprawling story that weaves into every decision you make. Each peak can be explored if you find the right shortcut, and all paths lead to the sea… eventually. If you don’t get there in time, you’ll be rewarded for trying again.

A Highland Song’s soundtrack is composed by Laurence Chapman alongside two multi-award-winning giants of the Scottish folk scene, Talisk and Fourth Moon. Royalty of the festival circuit, these two bands combine virtuosic instrumental playing with fast, inventive rhythms, to produce new tunes in traditional styles played with beauty, energy and swagger.