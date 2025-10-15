Narrative adventure VIDEOVERSE coming to consoles in November

Developer Kinmoku announced that their title VIDEOVERSE will be coming to all major consoles on November 14th. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.



VIDEOVERSE is an emotionally resonant narrative adventure that explores the bonds between identity, connectivity, and technology, set in an alternative 2003 when the Kinmoku Shark gaming system and its online platform, Videoverse, were at their peak.

As Emmett, a young video game fan, immerse yourself in online communities filled with unexplored possibilities, explore the fandoms for the Shark’s most popular RPG, Feudal Fantasy, and discover the corporate conspiracies surrounding the Kinmoku Shark itself.



Find new connections, share fan art, and explore a vibrant social gaming network as your decisions shape Emmett’s journey and perhaps even the ultimate fate of Videoverse itself.

Inspired by early internet platforms such as MSN Messenger, MySpace, and Nintendo’s Miiverse, VIDEOVERSE transports you to an era of bygone digital spaces and its influence on some of our most cherished bonds, reinforced with its 1-bit pixel art style and immersive soundtrack from Clark Aboud (Slay the Spire, Kind Words).



Your responses to the personalities across Videoverse will shape the communities over time and VIDEOVERSE’s myriad narrative threads will resonate long after completion. Will you report trolls, post supportive messages for those in times of need, or choose chaos and be an online jerk?

Building on the success of One Night Stand, VIDEOVERSE is the next adventure from renowned developer Lucy Blundell, otherwise known as Kinmoku. With their acute mastery of deep character interactions and emotional storytelling, VIDEOVERSE is a celebration of video games and their unique capacity to bring us together.



The console ports, published by Ratalaika Games, not only include all post-PC launch additions such as an enhanced interface and art gallery, but also new enhancements, including full Japanese localisation.



VIDEOVERSE will captivate fans and newcomers alike. Immerse yourself in its stirring narrative from the comfort of your couch or on the go.

VIDEOVERSE releases on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on November 14th.

Blundell said: “VIDEOVERSE is my love letter to video games. It’s a coming-of-age story interwoven with the death of a video game console, and explores how capitalism and time march on but leave people and their personal relationships behind. It’s a game for anyone who’s grown up loving video games!”



Features include: